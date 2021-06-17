Thursday, June 17th | 8 Tammuz 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Social Work Schools Group Rejects Effort to Boycott Israel, Adopts Call for Peace in ‘Huge Loss’ for BDS

Israeli Container Ship Docks at Canadian Port After Temporarily Blocked by BDS Picketers

IDF Chief of Staff Kochavi Embarks Sunday on First US Military Visit to Discuss Iranian Nuclear Threat

Israel Targets Gaza Terrorists in Retaliation for Third Straight Day of Arson Balloon Attacks

Fashion Retailer Zara Condemns Comments Made by Jewish Head Designer About Israel-Palestinian Conflict

Hamas Chief Meets Top Politicians in Morocco After Gaza Conflict

Pennsylvania Rabbi Creates First Braille Sefer Torah for the Visually Impaired

Gaza Incendiary Balloons Set Off Fires in Southern Israel for Third Straight Day

Turkish Govt Sponsors ‘Conference on Palestine’ Hosted by Activist Convicted by US Court of Aiding Terror Group

German Army Chiefs Tried to Cover Up Scandal of Hitler Songs, Antisemitic Chants at Soldiers’ Party in Lithuanian Hotel, Newspaper Claims

June 17, 2021 4:07 pm
0

Hamas Chief Meets Top Politicians in Morocco After Gaza Conflict

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Palestinian group Hamas’ top leader, Ismail Haniyeh speaks during a protest to express solidarity with the Palestinian people amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Doha, Qatar May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hussein Sayed

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh met the speakers of Morocco’s parliament and opposition politicians on Thursday during a visit to build support for the Palestinian cause after the North African nation upgraded diplomatic relations with Israel.

Haniyeh, who arrived in Morocco on Wednesday for a four-day trip, has already met the Islamist PJD, the biggest party in Morocco’s governing coalition.

Morocco agreed in December to improve relations with Israel in a deal with the United States that included US recognition of Rabat’s sovereignty over Western Sahara, a region that the Algeria-backed Polisario Front wants to become an independent state.

Hamas, the Islamist group that rules Gaza and which fought an 11-day conflict with Israel in May, has criticized Morocco for the deal with Israel. Haniyeh’s visit is a bid to seek broader support for Palestinians after the Gaza conflict.

Related coverage

June 17, 2021 6:11 pm
0

Social Work Schools Group Rejects Effort to Boycott Israel, Adopts Call for Peace in ‘Huge Loss’ for BDS

A leading group of social work schools adopted a resolution calling for peace in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Monday, rejecting...

In Morocco, the visit is seen as a way to show Rabat still backs Palestinians despite more friendly relations with Israel.

Haniyeh met the speakers from the two chambers of Morocco’s parliament and a delegation from PAM, the biggest opposition party in parliament. He is also due to meet other politicians.

King Mohammed VI, the highest authority in Morocco, has congratulated Israel’s new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

The king also backs a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with eastern Jerusalem as the Palestinian capital.

With parliamentary elections in September, Moroccan political parties want to show their support for Palestinians after protests last month against the Israel deal.

Moroccan Prime Minister Saad Dine El Otmani held a reception for Haniyeh on Wednesday in his capacity as PJD leader. He said the king promised efforts to entrench sovereignty over Western Sahara would not be “at the expense of the Palestinian people.”

Winning international recognition for its sovereignty over Western Sahara is Morocco’s main foreign policy goal.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.