June 18, 2021 10:45 am
Fresh Clashes Between Palestinians, Israeli Security Forces at Flashpoint Jerusalem Site

[ILLUSTRATIVE] Palestinians walk at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem’s Old City May 21, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Ammar Awad

i24 News – Fresh clashes broke out on Friday between Israeli security forces and Palestinian worshippers at a flashpoint cite in Jerusalem’s Old City after the Muslim worshippers walking out of the mass prayer hurled rocks at Israeli soldiers.

According to Palestinian reports, three people sustained injuries in the violence at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount.

This comes at a time of high tensions in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with violations of a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers that went into effect on May 21, ending 11 days of heavy fighting.

After three days of incendiary balloons launched from the Palestinian enclave, Israeli fighter jets carried out retaliatory air strikes for a second time since the ceasefire.

