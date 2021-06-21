Top Indonesian Diplomat Says Country Not Considering Relations With israel

Following the Israeli ambassador to Singapore’s remark that Israel is interested in establishing ties with Muslim nations in Southeast Asia, a top Indonesian diplomat stated that his country will not consider doing so until the Palestinian issue is settled.

Abdul Kadir Jailani, the Indonesian Foreign Ministry’s Director General of Asia Pacific and Africa, said that peace is “Indonesia’s main focus at this time, and we hope for the revival of the peace process,” Turkish media outlet Anadolou Agency reported.

He did express some optimism that relations would be possible once an Israeli-Palestinian agreement is reached, but pledged that Indonesia would continue to support the Palestinians in international forums.

However, Jailani said that he expects the peace process to be stymied due to the views of newly-installed Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

“As we know, the political direction of the new Israeli government is quite tough, especially regarding the idea of a two-state solution and the construction of illegal settlements,” Jailani said.

The comments came after Israeli ambassador to Singapore Sagi Karni indicated that Israel would be open to a rapprochement with Southeast Asia’s three Muslim-majority states — Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei.

“We are willing to talk, we are willing to meet, and the door is open as far as we are concerned. I don’t think it’s so difficult to find us,” Karni said on Thursday.