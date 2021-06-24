One Dead, Dozens Unaccounted for in Building Collapse in ‘Jewish’ Miami Suburb

i24 News – Officials said that least one person died and at least 51 others were unaccounted for after a building partially collapsed in the Miami suburb of Surfside early Thursday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said that they sent 80 vehicles to the scene with fears that many were trapped inside and that the building could collapse entirely. A hotel next door was evacuated.

Surfside mayor Charles Burket said that “My police chief has told me that we transported two people to the hospital this morning at least, and one has died. We treated 10 people on the site.”

The 12-story Champlain Towers is located at 8777 Collins Avenue. The building reportedly contains more than 100 beachfront apartments and was built in 1981.

Surfside is “Miami’s most Jewish neighborhood,” according to a story in the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. The town of 6,000 people was home to at least 2,500 Orthodox Jews as of 2018, according to the JTA report.