June 24, 2021 12:12 pm
Palestinian Authority Daily Praises Family for Naming Son Eichmann to ‘Anger Zionism’: Media Watchdog

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

A photo taken during the trial of Adolf Eichmann. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

The official daily publication of the Palestinian Authority applauded a Palestinian “fighting family” for naming one of its children “Eichmann” after Nazi leader Adolf Eichmann, according to NGO Palestinian Media Watch.

Al-Hayat Al-Jadida published a story on June 13 highlighting the Abu Atwan family and its “love of the struggle” against Israel through many generations, the Israel-based watchdog said. The publication discussed different members of the Abu Atwan family who have engaged in violent anti-Israel efforts — including one who was a Fatah terrorist and killed while fighting Israel in 1974 — and noted that a family patriarch named his son after the mastermind of the Holocaust.

Musa Abu Atwan, who commanded armed groups against Israel and served time in prison, “gave birth to a son and gave him the name Eichmann to anger Zionism,” Al-Hayat Al-Jadida said, citing his “love for his homeland.” After Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency executed the Nazi leader in June 1962, Musa said, ‘The one who burned the Jews out of hatred has passed on, and the Palestinian Eichmann has been born.’”

The daily wrote that Eichmann himself also took action against Israel, and was arrested in 1989. When he left prison he had a child named Al-Ghadanfar, a Fatah member from the town of Dura in the Hebron district who is serving time in prison. He has been detained since October 2020 and he is an officer in the PA customs police forces, according to Al-Hayat Al-Jadida.

Al-Ghadanfar is the nephew of Munif Abu Atwan, an Islamic Jihad terrorist who was involved in the murder of four Israeli students at the Otniel Yeshiva, south of Hebron, on Dec. 27, 2002. He is currently serving five life sentences.

