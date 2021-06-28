State Department Denies Change to US Policy on Golan Heights

JNS.org – The US State Department has denied that the Biden administration is planning to change its policy regarding the Golan Heights following recognition of Israel’s sovereignty of the area under the Trump administration.

“US policy regarding the Golan has not changed, and reports to the contrary are false,” the State Department’s Near Eastern Affairs Department wrote in a tweet on Friday.

On Thursday, The Washington Free Beacon reported that the Biden administration was “walking back” its recognition.

The story referred to comments made by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in February where he said “as a practical matter, the Golan is very important to Israel’s security,” though he stopped short of fully endorsing Israeli sovereignty over the region, saying America could revisit the status of the region in the future.

“Legal questions are something else. And over time, if the situation were to change in Syria, that’s something we’d look at. But we are nowhere near as that,” Blinken said at the time.