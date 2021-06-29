Tuesday, June 29th | 19 Tammuz 5781

June 29, 2021 4:35 pm
Ohio Man Pleads Guilty in Federal Court to Antisemitic Harassment of Jewish Neighbors

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Nick and Tiffany Kinney of Columbus, Ohio were subjected to antisemitic abuse by a neighbor. Photo: Screenshot.

A Columbus, Ohio man who harassed his Jewish neighbors with antisemitic insults and threats has pleaded guilty in a federal court to criminally interfering with the right to fair housing.

During 2020, Douglas G. Schifer, 66 repeatedly targeted his neighbors, Nick and Tiffany Kinney, a Jewish couple from California who had recently moved to the Olde Towne East neighborhood of Columbus.

Documents filed by the prosecution revealed that Schifer had told the couple, “all you f***ing people, it’s no wonder Hitler burned you people in ovens,” “f***ing Hitler should have gassed you,” and “Jews burn, you belong in ovens.”

On Nov 7. 2020, three days after the US presidential election, Schifer shouted antisemitic slurs, obscenities and other derogatory language at the couple and the guests they had invited to their home. He also broke one of their windows and spat at them, while ranting about “gassing Jewish people, chopping them up, and burning them in ovens.”

In an interview following last November’s incident, the Kinneys described how Schifer had showered them with antisemitic abuse.

“Real disappointing and painful, the way this man must feel about Jews,” Tiffany Kinney commented.

Schifer was charged by a federal criminal complaint in March. He faces up to one year in prison and a possible fine of up to $100,000.

