Wednesday, June 30th | 20 Tammuz 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Actress Debra Messing Defends Former Officer at Children’s Book Authors Group Who Resigned Over Antisemitism Statement Row

UAE Foreign Minister Expects Normalization With Israel to Continue Despite Change in Government

Syrian-Trained Islamist on Trial in the Netherlands for Arson Attack on Amsterdam Kosher Restaurant

Washington State GOP Lawmaker Wears Holocaust-Era ‘Jew’s Star’ to Attack COVID-19 Vaccination Drive

Top US Jewish Leaders Slam Rep. Ilhan Omar for Claiming Jewish Colleagues Not ‘Equally Engaging in Seeking Justice’

Canadian Jews Faced ‘Highest Ever’ Number of Antisemitic Incidents in May, Says Jewish Group in Report

The Legacy of Israeli Ambassador Arye Mekel

Hamas’ Child Soldiers: Where Is the Media Outrage? (VIDEO)

Here’s the Truth About Terrorist Casualties From the Gaza War

Ex ISIS Brides Further Link Turkish Aid Organization to Terrorists

June 30, 2021 12:07 pm
0

Hamas’ Child Soldiers: Where Is the Media Outrage? (VIDEO)

avatar by Akiva Van Koningsveld

Opinion

Palestinian children compelled to participate in a Hamas military parade. Photo: Twitter.

As summer arrives, millions of children across the world are looking forward to spending time at camp with their friends. But for some kids and teens in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, the coming weeks constitute a horrifying experience.

Indeed, thousands of Palestinian youths have over the past years been sent to “summer camps,” where they receive military training by members of Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and other Gaza-based, US-designated terror groups. Some of the participants are as young as 10 years old.

Rather than drawing attention to Hamas’ transformation of children into soldiers, many journalists have ignored the war crime — and some, inexplicably, have tried to place the blame on Israel.

Last month, HonestReporting called out The New York Times for falsely accusing Israel of targeting Palestinian children. In reality, those youths tragically killed in the 11-day war initiated by Hamas were effectively used both as soldiers and human shields.

As Gaza terror groups again begin to co-opt minors into their decades-long effort to destroy the Jewish state, we ask: Will mainstream media finally begin to cover Hamas’ parallel war on its own children?

The author is a contributor to HonestReporting, a Jerusalem-based media watchdog with a focus on antisemitism and anti-Israel bias, where a version of this article and this video first appeared.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.