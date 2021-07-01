Thursday, July 1st | 21 Tammuz 5781

Boston Chabad Rabbi Stabbed Several Times, Attacker Apprehended by Police

5:01 pm
0

Boston Chabad Rabbi Stabbed Several Times, Attacker Apprehended by Police

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A Boston Police cruiser. Photo: Ben Schumin / Wikimedia

A Boston-area Chabad rabbi was in stable condition after being stabbed several times outside a Jewish synagogue and day school, with police still investigating into a possible motive.

Shlomo Noginski, a rabbi and teacher at Shaloh House in Brighton, Massachusetts, was repeatedly stabbed outside the institution Thursday afternoon, according to local NBC10 news, and was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The attacker was reportedly also carrying a firearm, according to a Chabad.org report, which said that Noginski was sitting on the Shaloh House front steps when the assailant drew a gun on him and attempted to force Noginski into his own car. When the victim fled to a nearby park, the assailant stabbed him several times, before ultimately fleeing. He was soon after apprehended.

“We are aware that a stabbing occurred outside of the Hasidic Center in Brighton and that one person has been taken into custody,” said the Anti-Defamation League of New England on Twitter. “An active @bostonpolice investigation into what happened including possible motivation is underway.”

