Thursday, July 1st

July 1, 2021 10:23 am
Rivlin: Germany ‘Strong Partner’ in Fight Against Antisemitism

avatar by i24 News

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust, in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

i24 News – Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said Germany has been a “strong partner” in the fight against antisemitism Thursday morning in joint speeches with his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem.

Rivlin thanked Berlin for its “firm stand alongside Israel in our just fight against terrorism which wants to wipe the country off the map.”

He also thanked Steinmeier for Germany’s mediation regarding the return of the hostages held by Hamas.

“Our partnership is a partnership of life, of creation, of recognition between young people of the new generation of the two countries with scientific, academic and financial cooperation to promote the two nations,” continued Rivlin.

For his part, Steinmeier said he was “honored” to be present in Jerusalem with his delegation before Rivlin leaves office next Wednesday.

He spoke about Israel’s performance in its fight against the pandemic and the new political situation in the country.

Steinmeier stressed the importance of resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict “which cannot be put aside,” calling for the two-state solution and stressing the right of the Jewish state “to defend itself” and “to ensure its security and its existence.”

“We need to create a climate of trust between the Israeli and Palestinian governments,” he said.

In addition, the president underlined the “destabilizing” role of Iran while adding that it was necessary to prevent it from acquiring nuclear weapons.

