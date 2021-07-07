US Jewish Group ‘Outraged’ by Activists Accusing IDF of Exploiting Surfside Disaster

JNS.org – Anti-Israel activists took to social media to accuse the Israel Defense Forces of exploiting the collapse of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Fla.

Rafael Shimunov, a political activist from Queens, NY, questioned the motives of involvement by the Israeli military.

He tweeted: “I really don’t understand the IDF’s involvement in rescue attempts of people tragically crushed under buildings in Miami. Their expertise is crushing buildings with people in them, not rescuing them.”

He added: “As if we don’t have any expertise or technology here in the US. Using these tragic deaths for pro-Israel propaganda is just quite something. These forces are literally stepping over buildings they crushed with children in them to go to Miami and do a PR stunt.”

Related coverage Restitution of Property Stolen During Holocaust is ‘Question of Dignity and Justice,’ Israeli Diplomat Tells Polish Senate Hearing A senior Israeli diplomat told a Polish Senate committee hearing on Wednesday that a widely-criticized new law that closes off...

I really don't understand the IDF's involvement in rescue attempts of people tragically crushed under buildings in Miami. Their expertise is crushing buildings with people in them, not rescuing them. — rowlf (@rafaelshimunov) July 5, 2021