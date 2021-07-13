Sacha Baron Cohen Cites Orthodox Jewish Observance in Lawsuit Against Cannabis Company

British actor Sacha Baron Cohen filed a lawsuit on Monday against a cannabis company for using the image of his film character Borat on a Massachusetts interstate highway billboard advertisement.

The Jewish actor, who portrayed the fictional Kazakh journalist in two “Borat” movies, is suing Solar Therapeutics for willful copyright infringement, false advertising and misappropriation of his right of publicity over the use of the billboard, which promotes sustainable cannabis and shows the Borat character giving the thumbs up with his tagline “It’s Nice!”

“By use of the billboard, the defendants falsely have conveyed to the public that Mr. Baron Cohen has endorsed their products and is affiliated with their business,” wrote attorney David Condon in the complaint, which was shared by The Hollywood Reporter. “To the contrary, Mr. Baron Cohen never has used cannabis in his life. He never would participate in an advertising campaign for cannabis, for any amount of money.”

The actor has also never been involved in advertising any commercial products or services “despite countless opportunities to do so” because he believes it would “weaken his credibility as an actor and as a serious social activist,” read the complaint.

