‘There Is a Strong Potential for Cooperation With Israel,’ Turkey’s President Erdogan Says

i24 News – Israel’s President Isaac Herzog spoke with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday evening, according to a statement from Herzog’s office.

During the conversation, President Erdogan congratulated Herzog on his inauguration as Israel’s 11th president.

The two men said that Israeli-Turkish relations were of great importance for security and stability in the Middle East and that there is a high potential for cooperation between the two countries in many areas, especially those of energy, tourism, and technology.

Despite the coronavirus epidemic, bilateral trade between the countries is growing, the statement said.

The two presidents attach great importance to the continuation of contacts and continuous dialogue, in order to promote positive measures to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict; a factor that will also contribute to the improvement of Israeli-Turkish relations, the statement concluded.