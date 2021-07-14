Wednesday, July 14th | 6 Av 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Inside Iran’s Plot to Kidnap an American Journalist

Oregon Professor Sues University for Firing After He Aired Concerns of Sexual Harassment, Antisemitism Among Senior Staff

Palestinian Journalist Fired From BBC Over ‘Hitler Was Right’ Tweet Pins Blame on ‘Pro-Israel Mob’

Bennett to Meet Biden in Washington Next Month, Iran Top of Agenda

Podcast Host and Fashion Designer Accused of Antisemitism for Rant Against Jews, Calling Guest ‘Jewish American Princess’

New York Times Video Depicts Israelis as Having ‘Forced’ Foreign Laborer to Work Under Rocket Fire

Court to Sentence Welsh Man Who Defaced War Memorial With Insults at Holocaust Victims and British Soldiers

IDF Assessment of Northern Front: Hezbollah to Wage Next War With Long-Range Drones, Thousands of Rockets Daily

Mark Zuckerberg ‘Inundated With Antisemitic Abuse’ After Posting Photo of Family Dog Wearing Kippah

Iran’s Zarif Claims to Parliament That US Preparing to Lift Nearly All Sanctions in Nuclear Talks

July 14, 2021 2:03 pm
0

Court to Sentence Welsh Man Who Defaced War Memorial With Insults at Holocaust Victims and British Soldiers

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The vandalized war memorial in the Welsh town of Rhyl. Photo: Richard Kendrick/Facebook.

A UK man with a previous record of antisemitic harassment has appeared in court, charged with defacing a war memorial in a coastal town in North Wales.

Gareth Bradley, 31, a resident of the Welsh town of Rhyl, was charged with having vandalized the memorial with a series of offensive messages that insulted Jewish victims of the Holocaust, along with British service personnel who lost their lives in both World Wars.

Images of the damaged memorial showed that among the messages daubed by Bradley were the words “choke on chlorine, Tommy” — referring to the use of poison gas and other chemical weapons during World War I — and the slogan “this is the time for the Reich” in badly-written German. A Nazi swastika and the insignia of the SS were also scrawled on the memorial.

Addressing Llandudno court on Monday, prosecutor James Neary said that Bradley had previously targeted a member of the Jewish community. He argued that the Bradley’s latest crime warranted sentencing by a crown court judge.

Related coverage

July 14, 2021 6:18 pm
0

Inside Iran’s Plot to Kidnap an American Journalist

The image on the alleged Iranian intelligence operative's device was chilling: A graphic showing photos of two Iranian dissidents captured...

Craig Hutchinson, a lawyer for Bradley, said that his client had been compulsorily placed in a mental hospital under the terms of the British Mental Health Act and that his condition had improved.

However, Paul Conlon, the district judge in Llandudno, concluded that Bradley’s “offenses are too serious for this court to deal with.”

Bradley is currently on bail awaiting sentencing next month.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.