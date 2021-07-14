Jeff Goldblum Serenades Surprised Couple at Jewish Wedding Photoshoot With ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ Song

Actor Jeff Goldblum surprised a couple taking wedding photos in Brooklyn on Sunday by serenading them with one of the bride’s favorite songs.

Digital strategist Sabrina Cartan and her husband, software engineer Brian Cartan, were taking pre-wedding pictures at Jane’s Carousel in Brooklyn Bridge Park when she spotted Goldblum, who is in New York shooting season five of his HBO Max show “Search Party.” After the bride called out Goldblum’s name, a friend approached the actor and explained that the couple were getting their pictures taken ahead of their wedding. Goldblum then walked up to the couple, posed with them for photos and then proceeded to serenade them.

“He was just so sweet,” Sabrina said. “And he started singing to me, ‘Sunrise, Sunset’ from ‘Fiddler On The Roof.’ My husband was wearing his kippah, so he just did a kind of nod to our Jewish wedding. And I love that song; it makes me very emotional. It’s one of my favorite movie moments, actually. It was just incredible. There’s no way he could have known that.”

Brian told NBC New York, “He looked us both in the eye, sang a few bars of ‘Fiddler’ to us, and wished us both mazel tov.”

Sabrina said even though her father could not walk her down the aisle as he recovers from surgery, and some family members missed their ceremony due to COVID-19, Goldblum helped make their wedding day special. She explained, “Being under the chuppah, saying our vows, being with our friends and family is really going to be the thing I remember the most. Jeff Goldblum really put it over the top.”