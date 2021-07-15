IDF Taps ‘Trailblazing’ Second Female Major General in Its History

The IDF will soon have the second female major general in its history.

N12 reported that Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced Thursday that has appointed Brig. Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi to the position of IDF military advocate general, which will mean her promotion to the rank of major general.

Tomer-Yerushalmi has extensive legal experience, including service as an army judge and holding several top positions in the Military Advocate General’s Corps. She currently serves as gender affairs advisor to the IDF chief of staff.

“Tomer-Yerushalmi is, before anything else, an excellent jurist,” Gantz said, adding that she has extensive experience in “all aspects of the work of the Military Advocate General’s Corps.”

“I am sure she will fill the role in an excellent fashion,” he stated, and emphasized the advocate general’s tasks of defending IDF soldiers in international legal forums and helping “the operational echelon in fulfilling its role according to the law.”

Gantz also called Tomer-Yerushalmi “a trailblazing woman” who enacted major reforms in the role of women in the IDF and promoted their further integration into the army, as well as fighting sexual harassment.

“As defense minister, I am proud to appoint her the second woman of the rank of IDF major general, and I am sure she will not be the last,” he added.