July 15, 2021 2:57 pm
Spate of Antisemitic and Racist Graffiti Shocks Residents of Alliance, Ohio

Algemeiner Staff

Antisemitic and racist graffiti along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Viaduct in Alliance, Ohio. Photo: courtesy of Councilwoman Sheila Cherry.

Police in Alliance, Ohio are investigating a spate of antisemitic and racist vandalism in the downtown area which they believe are connected.

All three incidents targeted Jews. The same symbol — a Star of David crossed out in a red circle — was daubed on the front of the YWCA building on E. Market St and upon another building on S. Webb Ave.

The third incident involved the words “F*** BLM” (Black Lives Matter) sprayed along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Viaduct, which features a series of photographic panels honoring the late US civil rights leader. Alongside that slogan was another that read “Down with ZOG” (an acronym that stands for “Zionist Occupation Government) accompanied by the same crossed-out Star of David.

YWCA Executive Director Stacie Weimer said the antisemitic symbol was discovered on Tuesday morning by a resident.

“This goes against everything that we fight for every day with the YWCA and our mission,” Weimer told local news outlet The Repository.

YWCA volunteer Korena Pow and her son Noah cleaned the wall of the offending symbol later in the day.

Local Rabbi David Komerofsky of Temple Israel said that the vandalism was intended to “terrorize people.” He emphasized that the Jewish community should “remain vigilant and not be intimidated or frightened by such actions.”

No arrests have yet been made in connection with any of the incidents. Sgt. Michael Yarian of the Alliance police department said that a witness reported seeing two individuals in the area around the time of the incidents.

Local officers believe the vandalism may be the work of juveniles.

“They believe it very well could be kids messing around,” Yarian said.

