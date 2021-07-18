Cuomo Announces Assault on Jewish Man in Brooklyn to Be Investigated as Hate Crime

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that New York state authorities will be investigating the brutal attack on a Jewish man in Flatbush on Friday as a hate crime.

The 41-year-old victim was attacked from behind and robbed while walking to morning synagogue services at around 5:45 a.m. Friday. Two men assaulted him, punching him in the face several times before taking off with his bag and prayer shawl.

The Flatbush Shomrim Safety Patrol posted a video of the attack, along with photos of pools of blood left on the street afterwards.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he was “outraged” by the attack and called it “sickening beyond compare.”

“Hate has no place here and we will not tolerate it,” he pledged.

Cuomo added, “I am directing the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to offer assistance in the ongoing investigation into this attack.”

“To the Jewish Community of New York, I know this is exhausting,” he said. “No one should have to worry about being attacked for their religious beliefs, ever. We stand with you and we will not stop fighting until the plague that is hate has been eradicated. Love will win here.”