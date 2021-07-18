Israel to Step Up Enforcement of Coronavirus Restrictions
by i24 News
i24 News – Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday ordered measures to be put in place to strengthen the enforcement of restrictions linked to the coronavirus outbreak.
Bennett instructed authorities to issue criminal indictments against COVID-19 patients who violate quarantine and the police will now focus on enforcing restrictions at events and celebrations, particularly weddings.
Bennett convened the meeting on increasing enforcement of coronavirus restrictions with the participation of the health and internal security ministers as well as the police commissioner, attorney general, and other professionals.
Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev presented a comprehensive plan aimed at enforcing the restrictions linked to the pandemic, which combines technological measures and coercive actions on the ground to be carried out by police officers and municipal inspectors.
“The objective is to enforce sensible regulations and implement aggressive enforcement against violators of the rules,” Bennett said.
“Those who violate the regulations are endangering their own health and the health of all of Israel’s citizens; we will not allow it. The delta variant is spreading all over the world. These regulations play a critical role in managing the coronavirus and beating this mutation,” Bennett added.
Israel on Sunday registered 430 new COVID-19 cases over the previous 24-hour period, according to Health Ministry data.
The positive test rate stood at 1.47% as of Sunday morning out of 29,475 tests administered the previous day.
The number of seriously ill patients stood at 63 with 18 in critical condition and 16 on respirators.