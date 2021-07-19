Jewish Victim of Suspected Brooklyn Hate Crime: ‘They Are Not Going to Stop Me’

A Jewish man who was attacked by two men while walking to a Brooklyn synagogue on Friday spoke out for the first time on Monday, saying of his attackers, “They are not going to stop me.”

The man, identified only as Levi, was attacked from behind and robbed while walking to morning synagogue services in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn. Two men assaulted him, punching him in the face several times before taking off with his bag and prayer shawl.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called the attack “sickening” and said the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force would investigate.

Levi, 41, recounted to the New York Post, “I was shocked. I don’t remember anything. When I looked at the video, I saw what happened,” referring to security camera footage of the attack.

“I thought it was one guy but when I saw the video, I saw that it was two guys,” he said.

“They were punching me in the face. I had blood on my face, my shirt … everything was bloody,” Levi stated. “I was shouting, ‘Help, help.’”

He added that he wants to see his attackers brought to justice, saying, “I’m not going to stop. I’m going to continue. They are not going to stop me.”

A synagogue congregant who saw Levi immediately after the attack said, “He didn’t seem to know where he was. … I said, ‘What happened?’ I couldn’t understand what he was saying. He could hardly talk.”

“It’s heartbreaking, not just as a Jew, but as anyone who lives in the city,” he added. “We should all be angry. … This used to be a beautiful place to live. It’s still beautiful but crime is the biggest issue right now.”