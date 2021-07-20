Tuesday, July 20th | 11 Av 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

The Crisis of Peter Beinart

Global Quest Underway to Speed COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

To Antisemites, a Jew Is a Jew Is a Jew

Mahmoud Abbas Wants Israel’s Surrender

Iran Is Using Raisi’s ‘Election’ to Pressure US to Rejoin the Nuclear Deal

Why Is Support for ‘Freedom of Worship for Jews’ on the Temple Mount So Controversial?

Biden’s Reward to UNRWA for Bad Behavior

Sysdig Set to Acquire Israel’s Apolicy for Infrastructure-as-Code Security

IAEA ‘Uncomfortable’ With Pause in Iran Nuclear Talks

Biden Meets Jordan’s King Abdullah to Discuss Middle East Issues

July 20, 2021 9:54 am
0

Syrian Air Defenses Intercept Israeli Attack Over Aleppo: State Media

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

ILLUSTRATIVE: A closer view of an Iraq-Syria border crossing and buildings before airstrikes, seen in this February 3, 2021 handout satellite image provided by Maxar. Photo: Satellite image (copyright) 2021 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Syria‘s air defenses on Monday intercepted an Israeli attack on Al-Safirah area of southern Aleppo, Syrian state media reported, a location where Israel has repeatedly hit a growing Iranian presence.

A Syrian military spokesman told state media the damage was being assessed after air defenses downed most of the missiles that targeted a number of unspecified locations.

Syrian opposition forces said the airstrikes targeted Iranian Revolutionary Guard bases and a weapons plant, in a continuation of Israeli attacks against Iranian military research and development activities over the past year.

The Syrian government has never acknowledged the strikes are aimed at Iranian assets, which it has said are limited to some advisors.

Related coverage

July 20, 2021 7:51 am
0

Two Rockets Fired From Lebanon at Israel, No Damage: Israeli Army

Two rockets were launched at Israel from Lebanon overnight on Tuesday, setting off sirens but causing no damage or injuries, and the Israeli...

However, Syrian military sources say Iran has a strong presence in the province in northern Syria, including elite Revolutionary Guard officers at the Kuweires military air base 18 miles east of the city.

An Israeli army spokesperson said the Israeli military does not comment on foreign reports. Israeli officials have said earlier missile strikes slowed Iran’s entrenchment in Syria.

Explosions were heard across Aleppo, which was Syria‘s most populated urban centre and a commercial and industrial powerhouse before the war.

Authorities said work was underway to repair the main electricity cable to the city after a direct hit cut power.

The airstrikes are the first since a new Israeli government led by Naftali Bennett came to power last month.

Bennett has vowed to maintain his predecessor’s policy of containment of Iran’s military expansion in Syria, a development Israel‘s defense establishment says has upset the region’s strategic balance.

Western intelligence sources say Israeli strikes on Syria are part of a shadow war approved by the United States and part of a policy to undermine Iran’s military power without triggering a major increase in hostilities.

Washington recently carried out strikes against facilities belonging to Iranian-backed militias in eastern Syria in response to rocket attacks against US targets in Iraq.

The Pentagon earlier this month said it was deeply concerned about a series of retaliatory attacks on US personnel based in the northeast of the country who came under fire from Iranian backed militias operating in the area that borders Iraq.

Thousands of Iranian-backed militias have had a growing presence across Syria in the last year after helping Syrian President Bashar al-Assad regain territory once lost to insurgents.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.