Three Brooklyn Men Indicted Over Brutal Attack on Jews Outside Synagogue

The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office has announced the prosecution for hate crimes of three men in two brutal attacks on Jews in May.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez stated that Daniel Shaukat, 20, of Bensonhurst; Haider Anjam, 21, of Midwood; and Ashan Azad, 19, of Midwood have been charged in a 68-count indictment that includes — among other charges — third-degree assault as a hate crime and second-degree menacing as a hate crime.

The DA stated that on May 22, 2021, the three men exited a vehicle outside a Borough Park synagogue and verbally assaulted Jews standing outside, yelling, “Free Palestine, kill all the Jews!”

After the victims retreated into the synagogue, the men banged on the synagogue door and shouted antisemitic and violent statements.

Fifteen minutes later, the men attacked two Jewish men on Ocean Parkway. The victims were ordered to say “free Palestine,” punched multiple times, and one was placed in a chokehold.

The victims managed to escape while one of the men chased them with a cricket bat. A passing Lyft driver drove the victims to safety.

The attacks came during a wave of antisemitic violence committed in May while Israel’s 11-day conflict with Hamas was underway.

The three Brooklyn suspects have been released on bonds ranging from $4,000 to $5,000 and will return to court on Sept. 9. They could face up to four years in prison.