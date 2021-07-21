Wednesday, July 21st | 12 Av 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Biden to Delay Reopening of Jerusalem Consulate to Palestinians at Israel’s Request

Connecticut Jewish Community Steps Up Security With Hire Amid Rising Fears of Attacks

Jew-Hatred Can’t Be Countered Without Action Plan, Declares Convener of Canada’s National Summit on Antisemitism

Alarming News: China’s State Media Pushing Clear Anti-Israel Narrative

Orthodox Jews Have the Best Sex

Equestrian Heading to Olympics With Team Israel Ready to ‘Represent Jewish Culture on a World Stage’

Report: IDF, Mossad Push Plan for Multiple Small-Scale Operations Against Iran Nuclear Program

‘Still it Continues’: Jewish Former Wife of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Protests Ongoing Antisemitic Abuse

As an Israeli First Responder, I Went to Surfside

Ex-Miss Israels Thrilled at Choice of ‘Our Pearl in the South’ Eilat to Host Next Miss Universe Pageant

July 21, 2021 11:38 am
0

Three Brooklyn Men Indicted Over Brutal Attack on Jews Outside Synagogue

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

[Illustrative:] A street view of Borough Park in Brooklyn. Photo: Nati Shohat/Flash 90.

The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office has announced the prosecution for hate crimes of three men in two brutal attacks on Jews in May.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez stated that Daniel Shaukat, 20, of Bensonhurst; Haider Anjam, 21, of Midwood; and Ashan Azad, 19, of Midwood have been charged in a 68-count indictment that includes — among other charges — third-degree assault as a hate crime and second-degree menacing as a hate crime.

The DA stated that on May 22, 2021, the three men exited a vehicle outside a Borough Park synagogue and verbally assaulted Jews standing outside, yelling, “Free Palestine, kill all the Jews!”

After the victims retreated into the synagogue, the men banged on the synagogue door and shouted antisemitic and violent statements.

Fifteen minutes later, the men attacked two Jewish men on Ocean Parkway. The victims were ordered to say “free Palestine,” punched multiple times, and one was placed in a chokehold.

The victims managed to escape while one of the men chased them with a cricket bat. A passing Lyft driver drove the victims to safety.

The attacks came during a wave of antisemitic violence committed in May while Israel’s 11-day conflict with Hamas was underway.

The three Brooklyn suspects have been released on bonds ranging from $4,000 to $5,000 and will return to court on Sept. 9. They could face up to four years in prison.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.