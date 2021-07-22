Thursday, July 22nd | 13 Av 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel to Reimpose Coronavirus ‘Green Pass’ as Delta Variant Hits

A New Nuclear Deal Would Empower the Iranian Regime

Israel’s Athletes Ready to Confront Opponents at Tokyo Olympics, on the Field and Online

Iran Opens Oil Export Terminal in Gulf of Oman, Bypassing Strategic Chokepoint

Bells Toll Across Norway to Mark 10 Years Since Neo-Nazi Breivik Killed 77 People

Israel Eyes Spyware Export Curbs, Appoints Knesset Panel

Syrian Air Defenses Intercept Israeli Strike Over Homs: State Media

‘Bonhomie’ From France: Parliamentary Delegation Visits Israel, Meets Top Leaders

AIPAC Reschedules Congressional Trips to Israel Over Rising COVID Concerns

Chabad of Poway Synagogue Shooter Pleads Guilty, Gets Life Without Parole

July 22, 2021 7:00 am
0

Chabad of Poway Synagogue Shooter Pleads Guilty, Gets Life Without Parole

avatar by JNS.org

John Earnest, accused in the fatal shooting at the Chabad of Poway synagogue, stands in court during an arraignment hearing in San Diego, California, April 30, 2019. Photo: Nelvin C. Cepeda / Pool via Reuters.

JNS.org – A nursing student pleaded guilty on Tuesday to murder and other charges after shooting a gun inside the Chabad of Poway synagogue in California in April 2019.

By pleading guilty, John Earnest avoided the death penalty in San Diego Superior Court, reported the AP.

The San Diego County district attorney’s office said he agreed to a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Earnest fired bullets at congregants on a Saturday morning during the last day of Passover, killing 60-year-old Lori Gilber-Kaye and wounding three others, including a child and the senior rabbi at the time, Yisroel Goldstein.

Related coverage

July 22, 2021 10:01 am
0

Bells Toll Across Norway to Mark 10 Years Since Neo-Nazi Breivik Killed 77 People

Church bells across Norway rang for five minutes on Thursday to mark 10 years since Anders Behring Breivik, a far right extremist,...

Earnest, 19 at the time, called 911 afterwards and said he committed the act because Jews were trying to “destroy all white people.”

The district attorney’s office said: “While we reserved the option of trying this as a death-penalty case, life in prison without the possibility of parole for the defendant is an appropriate resolution to this violent hate crime, and we hope it brings a measure of justice and closure to the victims, their families, friends and the wider community.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.