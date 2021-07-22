Thursday, July 22nd | 13 Av 5781

July 22, 2021 4:05 pm
Israeli Air Force Holds ‘First of Its Kind’ International Drone Exercise

A US Air Force MQ-1 Predator drone. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

An international exercise in the operation of military drones was held in Israel for the first time over the past two weeks, Israeli daily Yediot Aharonot reported Thursday.

Other than Israel, the exercise involved five countries: Italy, the UK, Germany, France, and the US.

Codenamed “Blue Guardian,” it was mostly held at the Israeli Air Force’s Palmachim base.

The first week of the exercise mostly dealt with flight training, mission systems, and establishing basic operational procedures to be shared by all the countries involved.

The second week included practical training in flying drones for a variety of tasks, including intelligence gathering, supporting ground forces, and others that remain under military censorship.

Eight separate Israeli teams participated in the exercise, along with eight teams from the other participating countries.

Brig. Gen. Amir Lazar, head of the IAF’s Air Division, called the exercise “the first of its kind in the world, allowing the advantages and disadvantages of each country to be combined.”

This, he said, would influence how each country constructs its drone capability, “while strengthening international strategic cooperation, sharing knowledge, and strengthening professional ties.”

