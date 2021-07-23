American Courts Can Help Deter Those Aiding and Abetting Global Terrorism

JNS.org – The Hamas cell ambushed the couple without warning and executed them in a bloody hail of bullets while their four young sons watched. It was 2015 and Eitam Henkin — an ordained rabbi, American citizen and doctoral student — was driving in the West Bank with his Israeli wife Na’ama and their four children.

The Palestinian attackers sprayed automatic gunfire at the family’s car until Eitam, wounded by a hail of bullets, was forced to pull over. Two terrorists then approached the Henkins’ car, intending to kidnap an Israeli to barter for Hamas prisoners. After a struggle, the terrorists murdered Eitam and Na’ama at close range with automatic gunfire, leaving the children for dead. Watching from the back seat, the boys survived the attack, but the horror of the violence will remain with them forever.

Six years after the couple’s vicious murder, a US federal court has ruled — for the first time ever — that Iranian financial institutions that sponsor terrorists are liable for the terrorists’ crimes. By holding the banks responsible, the ruling acknowledges that acts of terror do not exist in a vacuum.

This momentous decision sends a clear message to terror organizations and their financiers: Justice will be served.

