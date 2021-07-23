Bennett Holds First Phone Call With UAE leader

i24 News – Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Friday held his first phone conversation with the de-facto leader of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sending the kingdom best wishes for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

Israel and the UAE have been reaping the benefits of close diplomatic and commercial ties following last year’s Abraham Accords that normalized relations between the two countries.

Bennett thanked the Crown Prince for the opening of the UAE Embassy in Israel and for hosting Israel’s Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on an official visit in his country.

The Israeli premier has likewise emphasized that he attributed great importance to the strategic relationship between the two countries, which is expressed in many fields. He also noted that the UAE’s approach toward Israel constitutes an important change that is an inspiration for additional countries and leaders in the region.

The two agreed to be in contact and meet in the future.