London Police Arrest 17-Year-Old in Connection With Antisemitic Abuse Against Jewish Man on Public Transport

The Metropolitan Police said that on the day of the attack, July 4, the victim was subjected to antisemitic abuse while walking down an escalator at Oxford Circus tube station. In a separate incident that is also being investigated by the police, the victim, named as “Yosef,” was sitting on a bus towards the station when he was subject to a “torrent of antisemitic abuse” and “threats” by another passenger.

After the attacks, the victim’s brother, Shlomie Liberow, divulged further details on Twitter.