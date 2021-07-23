Friday, July 23rd | 14 Av 5781

July 23, 2021 3:24 pm
London Police Arrest 17-Year-Old in Connection With Antisemitic Abuse Against Jewish Man on Public Transport

The Oxford Circus station in London. Photo: Pixabay

British police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with an antisemitic incident at an underground station in central London that targeted a Jewish man who had been subjected to racist invective while traveling on a bus only minutes earlier.

British Transport Police said the teenager had been charged with a religiously aggravated public order offense.

He will appear at Highbury Magistrates’ Court in North London early next month.

The Metropolitan Police said that on the day of the attack, July 4, the victim was subjected to antisemitic abuse while walking down an escalator at Oxford Circus tube station. In a separate incident that is also being investigated by the police, the victim, named as “Yosef,” was sitting on a bus towards the station when he was subject to a “torrent of antisemitic abuse” and “threats” by another passenger.

After the attacks, the victim’s brother, Shlomie Liberow, divulged further details on Twitter.

“My brother [who is visibly Jewish] was attacked on the 113 bus, heading in direction of Oxford Circus, London at 11:33 p.m. and threatened to ‘slit his throat for Palestine,'” he posted. “Will anything be done about this rampant antisemitism?”

He added that “identifiably Jewish people face extreme racism as a daily occurrence.”

The Community Security Trust (CST), the voluntary security agency of the UK Jewish community, thanked police for making the arrest.

“We are pleased that a suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to an antisemitic incident at Oxford Circus tube station,” the group tweeted.

