Friday, July 23rd | 14 Av 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Yad Vashem Marks Olympics With Online Exhibitions of Jewish, Non-Jewish Athletes

FC Barcelona President Honored With Tree-Planting Ahead of Tel Aviv Match

Bennett Holds First Phone Call With UAE leader

Our Loving Relationship with God

A New Flavor for Ben & Jerry’s

Israel’s Fear: The Destruction of the Third Temple

US Justice Department Recovers Valuable Scrolls and Manuscripts Stolen During Holocaust, Pledges to Restore Them to ‘Rightful Jewish Communities’

Florida Gov. DeSantis Threatens to Sanction Ben and Jerry’s, Unilever Over Boycott

Olympics: After 49 Years, Israelis Killed at 1972 Munich Games Remembered in Opening Ceremony

China’s CCPC Takes Center Stage in Iran, Venezuela Oil Trade-Sources

July 23, 2021 12:38 pm
0

Yad Vashem Marks Olympics With Online Exhibitions of Jewish, Non-Jewish Athletes

avatar by JNS.org

In Kaunas, Lithuania, a football match between HaKoach Vienna and the local Maccabi team, on Jan. 8, 1925. Credit: Yad Vashem Photo Archives

JNS.org – Gymnast Estella Agsteribbe was one of five Jewish women to participate in the Olympic Games in Amsterdam in 1928. She was a trailblazer not only as a Jewish athlete, but as one of the first women permitted to compete in gymnastics at the global sports event. In September 1943, Estella and her two children were murdered shortly after arriving at Auschwitz-Birkenau simply because they were Jewish.

In the spirit of the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo, Yad Vashem — the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem — is promoting two online exhibitions to commemorate both Jewish and non-Jewish athletes during World War II.

The first, “Jews and Sports Before the Holocaust: A Visual Retrospective,” uses photos and artifacts to portray sporting events and competitions in which Jews participated. This exhibition features the personal stories and images of Jewish athletes before the Holocaust, including champion boxer Victor Perez, the Hapoel Football team from Poland and the Hakoach Vienna Hockey team competing at the Bar-Kochba International Sports Games in 1937.

“For generations, Jewish athletes, both men and women, competed in different sporting events — some of them participating and even winning medals in the Olympics,” said Dana Porath, director of the digital department in the communications division at Yad Vashem. “The Jewish athletes making their way to Tokyo to participate in the Olympic Games, which were delayed from summer 2020 due to the global health pandemic, are only the latest in a long-standing tradition.”

Related coverage

July 23, 2021 10:30 am
0

US Justice Department Recovers Valuable Scrolls and Manuscripts Stolen During Holocaust, Pledges to Restore Them to ‘Rightful Jewish Communities’

The US Justice Department has announced the seizure of 17 funeral scrolls, manuscripts and community records looted from Jewish communities...

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.