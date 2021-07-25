Iran’s Khamenei Says Water Crisis Protesters Cannot Be Blamed

Sunday, July 25th | 16 Av 5781

Olympics Taekwondo: Thailand’s Wongpattanakit Wins Women’s 49kG Gold Medal

July 25, 2021 11:47 am
avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during Friday prayers in Tehran September 14, 2007. Photo: REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl/File Photo

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Friday that Iranians protesting over water shortages in the southwest cannot be blamed, and called on officials to deal with the water problem, Iran’s state media reported.

“The people showed their displeasure … but we cannot really blame the people and their issues must be taken care of,” Khamenei was quoted by Iranian news agencies as saying, in reference to the week-long protests.

“Now, thank God, all the various agencies, governmental and non-governmental, are working (to resolve the water crisis) and should continue with all seriousness,” Khamenei added.

