Monday, July 26th | 18 Av 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

UC Davis Faculty Group Argues Departments Condemning Israel Violates School, State Policy

IDF Says It Recovered Over 80 Percent of Missing Victims in Surfside Condo Collapse

US CDC Hikes Alerts for Israel, Spain, Portugal Over COVID-19 Cases

EU-Funded Researchers Seek to Cut European Grants to Israeli Academics

Antisemitism Now Has ‘Academic Mandate,’ Leading Expert on Academic Freedom Tells Indiana Conference on Jew-Hatred

UK Antisemitism Monitor Alleges Twitter ‘Cut Off Contact’ After Reporting on Online Hate

‘Sport is Sport, Not Politics’: Iranian, Israeli Judokas Join in Video Message of Friendship From Tokyo

Israeli, Cypriot Foreign Ministers Express Concern Over ‘Provocative’ Turkish Moves

Israel Weighing COVID Booster Shots for Over 60s Before FDA Approval

Report: Hamas Using Incendiary Balloon Attacks to Signal Willingness to Escalate Conflict With Israel

July 26, 2021 4:54 pm
0

US CDC Hikes Alerts for Israel, Spain, Portugal Over COVID-19 Cases

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from an Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test, after returning from overseas, at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday warned against travel to Spain, Portugal, Cuba, Cyprus and Kyrgyzstan because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries.

The CDC raised its travel advisory to “Level Four: Very High” for those countries telling Americans they should avoid travel there.

Spain reopened its borders to US tourists in June.

The CDC also raised concerns about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, lifting its travel health notice by two levels to “Level 3: High.”

Related coverage

July 26, 2021 5:24 pm
0

IDF Says It Recovered Over 80 Percent of Missing Victims in Surfside Condo Collapse

Lt. Col. (res.) Golan Vach, who headed the Israel Defense Forces’ National Rescue Unit, said that the team recovered a...

In June, the CDC had lowered its travel advisory rating for Israel to “Level 1: Low.”

CDC also raised Armenia to “Level 3.”

The “Level 3” rating says unvaccinated travelers should avoid nonessential travel to that country and is one level below the CDC’s most severe travel rating.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.