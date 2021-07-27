Tuesday, July 27th | 18 Av 5781

July 27, 2021 10:52 am
Jordan Prevents Islamic State Attack on Israeli Troops Along Border — Report

avatar by i24 News

A Jordanian flag is seen in an area known as Baquora in Arabic and Naharayim in Hebrew, in the border area between Jordan and Israel, Nov. 13, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Muhammad Hamed.

i24 News – Jordan intercepted an attempt by members of the Islamic State (IS) to attack Israeli soldiers.

Four members of the jihadist organization were arrested in February, thwarting their efforts to attack troops on the Jordanian-Israeli border, the Al-Rai newspaper reported Tuesday.

The planned raid was to occur in the Ghor es-Safi area, near the southern stretch of the Dead Sea, in the Jordan Valley, the paper reported.

Jordan’s General Intelligence Directorate (GID) arrested the four individuals before they launched the operation, detaining the first of them late last year. They have been charged with conspiring to conduct a terrorist attack and promoting the ideology of a terrorist organization, according to a charge sheet brought by prosecutors.

The charge sheet noted that the IS fighters intended to attack Jordanian troops en route to hitting the Israeli position on the border.

Relations between Jordan and Israel reached a recent low point earlier this year with revelations that Israel’s former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been involved in efforts to undermine the Jordanian monarch.

Following a change of government in Israel, the countries went through a diplomatic thaw, with King Abdullah II meeting Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett — the first meeting of the two nations’ rulers in five years.

