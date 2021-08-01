Iran and the Coming Earthquake

JNS.org – Giant fissures are emerging from just beneath the earth’s surface throughout the Middle East and Israel is bracing for the inevitable eruption. The United States had better wake up too, because the aftershocks will be felt here, and they will not be mild.

In a briefing this week to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies’ Professor Manuel Tratjenberg stated that Tehran has accumulated immense knowledge of greater levels of highly enriched uranium and uranium metal production, operating more and more advanced centrifuges. He also expressed concern that indirect talks in Vienna between Iran and the US are leading nowhere, buying more valuable time for Iran.

Iran, in the meantime, has insisted that there will be no more talks until their new hardline president, Ebrahim Raisi, assumes office on August 5. In order to sweeten the pot to induce Iran to sit down to the negotiating table, we have already rewarded the Islamic Republic. Robert Malley, the US Special Envoy to Iran, gave a rather revealing interview on PBS News Hour on April 2, basically blaming the United States for leaving the deal during the Trump years.

Malley said, “The United States will have to lift those sanctions that were inconsistent with the nuclear deal of 2015, so that Iran enjoys those benefits that were part of the deal.” This, despite the fact that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, when he spoke at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on January 21, said we will have a “longer, stronger deal.”

