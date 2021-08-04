Erdan, Cotler Decry Upcoming UN Durban Commemoration

JNS.org – Ahead of the United Nations commemoration next month of the 20th anniversary of the Durban Declaration, the Combat Anti-Semitism Movement (CAM) held a webinar on Tuesday to decry the participation of members states at the event, particularly in light of the surge in global Jew-hatred and and anti-Zionism.

“Over 30 countries have adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism, but only 10 countries announced they wouldn’t participate” in the commemoration, said Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan. “It is time for these countries to put their money where their mouth is and refuse to participate in the appalling commemoration event.”

The meeting, slated for Sept. 22 at the UN General Assembly, will mark the anniversary of 2001 “World Conference Against Racism” in South Africa.