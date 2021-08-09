US CDC Raises Israel’s COVID-19 Risk for Travelers to Highest Level

The CDC also on Monday recommended avoiding travel to Aruba, Eswatini, France, French Polynesia, Iceland and Thailand.

Israel has since late June been dealing with an outbreak of the highly contagious delta variant that has led to an increase in infections despite its record-setting vaccination program.

The government has approved new restrictions and started administering a third vaccine dose to older adults in an attempt to contain the outbreak.

Israeli police on Tuesday will begin stepping up enforcement of the indoor mask mandate that was reimposed in late June.