US CDC Raises Israel’s COVID-19 Risk for Travelers to Highest Level
by i24 News
i24 News – The US Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday raised its COVID-19 travel alert level for Israel to the highest risk warning of level four.
“Avoid travel to Israel, West Bank, and Gaza. If you must travel to Israel, West Bank, and Gaza, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel,” the CDC website update stated.
The CDC also on Monday recommended avoiding travel to Aruba, Eswatini, France, French Polynesia, Iceland and Thailand.
Israel has since late June been dealing with an outbreak of the highly contagious delta variant that has led to an increase in infections despite its record-setting vaccination program.
The government has approved new restrictions and started administering a third vaccine dose to older adults in an attempt to contain the outbreak.
Israeli police on Tuesday will begin stepping up enforcement of the indoor mask mandate that was reimposed in late June.