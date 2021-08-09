Monday, August 9th | 2 Elul 5781

US CDC Raises Israel's COVID-19 Risk for Travelers to Highest Level

August 9, 2021 5:11 pm
US CDC Raises Israel’s COVID-19 Risk for Travelers to Highest Level

i24 News

Travellers carry their luggage at the arrivals terminal in Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport, amid a spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), near Tel Aviv, Israel July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

i24 News – The US Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday raised its COVID-19 travel alert level for Israel to the highest risk warning of level four.

“Avoid travel to Israel, West Bank, and Gaza. If you must travel to Israel, West Bank, and Gaza, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel,” the CDC website update stated.

The CDC also on Monday recommended avoiding travel to Aruba, Eswatini, France, French Polynesia, Iceland and Thailand.
Israel has since late June been dealing with an outbreak of the highly contagious delta variant that has led to an increase in infections despite its record-setting vaccination program.

The government has approved new restrictions and started administering a third vaccine dose to older adults in an attempt to contain the outbreak.

Israeli police on Tuesday will begin stepping up enforcement of the indoor mask mandate that was reimposed in late June.

