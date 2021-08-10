Sixty Percent of Jews in Australian State of Queensland Have Experienced Antisemitism: Survey

Jews in the Australian state of Queensland are experiencing an upsurge in antisemitism in both its neo-Nazi and anti-Zionist varieties.

A new survey conducted by the Queensland Jewish Board of Deputies revealed that a full 60 percent of community members had experienced antisemitism.

Australia’s Jewish population is estimated at 113,000, of whom just over 4,000 reside in Queensland.

Board of Deputies vice-president Jason Steinberg told the Brisbane Times on Monday that among those Jews who reported antisemitism, “half were either abused, harassed, intimidated or bullied simply because they are Jewish and, distressingly, many of these incidents occur in the workplace.”

Steinberg added that 15 percent of Queensland Jews “also reported hate-fueled incidents that related to Israel and/or Zionism.”

He said the community had in addition seen “an increase in activity by white supremacist, neo-Nazi and other far-right extremist groups whose members seem to act with impunity, as well as anti-Israel activists targeting local Jews.”

Several outrages targeting Jews in Queensland have been reported both this year and last, including “ZIONISTS F*** OFF” scrawled in chalk outside an Israeli restaurant in Brisbane, social media messages sent by a stranger to a member of the Jewish community calling for “another Holocaust,” the Nazi slogan “blood and soil” spray-painted on a Brisbane train carriage, and the words “ZIONIST PAWN” scrawled over a campaign poster of Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

The Brisbane Times quoted several members of the Jewish community who were on the receiving end of the hatred.