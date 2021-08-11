IAI Begins Converting Boeing Airliner Into Cargo Plane

JNS.org – Israel Aerospace Industries, together with the global aircraft leasing company GE Capital Aviation Services, has begun work to convert a Boeing B777 passenger airliner into a cargo plane, the company announced on Tuesday.

The process is expected to take 130 days to complete, according to IAI.

“The conversion process is complex and expresses IAI’s major experience as a leading conversion site at the international level,” said the statement. “The process of converting a passenger plane to a cargo plane includes changes to the structure, the installation of a new cargo area door, changing the plane’s floor reinforcement [and more].”

The process includes receiving approval for the converted aircraft from authorities such as the European Aviation Safety Agency and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Related coverage Israeli Minister Details Plans for Rocket-Proof Protection in Northern Israeli Homes JNS.org - Israel’s Deputy Defense Minister Alon Schuster met with the heads of local councils in the country’s north and...

The rise in e-commerce has seen an increase in recent years for more cargo planes, which reached a peak during the coronavirus pandemic period, according to IAI.

IAI noted that “as of now, all conversion slots for this model are full until the year 2022.”