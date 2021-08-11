Lapid Signs Three Agreements With Morocco During his Visit to Rabat
by i24 News
i24 News – Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita signed three agreements in Rabat on Wednesday during a joint press conference.
The agreements include cooperation in the fields of culture, sport and youth, as well as an agreement on direct flights between the two countries.
“Something is happening in the Middle East. People and leaders look to Libya, Syria and Lebanon and say to themselves, ‘This is not what we want for our children. This is not it we want for ourselves,” the Israeli foreign minister said.
“The only war worth devoting our life to is not against our neighbor, or against anyone who prays differently from us. The only war that makes sense is the war against poverty, ignorance, epidemics and drought,” he said.
Related coverage
“This old peace and friendship is restored by people who know how to rethink old conflicts. Above all, by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, by his vision and his courage. We are grateful to him,” he said during his speech.
“The agreements we sign will bring innovations and opportunities to our countries for the benefit of our children — and their children — for years to come. Today we are not good politicians, we are good parents,” he continued.