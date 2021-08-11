Lapid Signs Three Agreements With Morocco During his Visit to Rabat

i24 News – Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita signed three agreements in Rabat on Wednesday during a joint press conference.

The agreements include cooperation in the fields of culture, sport and youth, as well as an agreement on direct flights between the two countries.

“Something is happening in the Middle East. People and leaders look to Libya, Syria and Lebanon and say to themselves, ‘This is not what we want for our children. This is not it we want for ourselves,” the Israeli foreign minister said.