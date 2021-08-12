Thursday, August 12th | 4 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Beinart Targets Israel’s Nuclear Weapons in Latest New York Times ‘Guest’ Essay

Israeli Army Revamps Screening for Recruits to Make Better Matches, Factor in Resilience and Skills

Israel Says It Downed Hezbollah Drone that Crossed From Lebanon

Human Rights Watch: Palestinian Terrorists in Gaza ‘Committed War Crimes’

Bristol University Professor Under Antisemitism Probe Still Scheduled to Teach Next Year, Say Jewish Students

Skepticism Greets UNRWA ‘Neutrality Training’ Proposal for Staff Pushing Antisemitism on Social Media

As Cyberattacks on Ships Surge, Israeli Threat Experts and Ex-Navy Officers Team Up to Make Seas Safer

Acclaimed and Controversial Israeli Sculptor Igael Tumarkin Dies at 87

Israeli, American Researchers Draw on Llama Biology for ‘Cocktail of Nanobodies’ to Fight COVID-19

Disused Synagogue in Historically Jewish LA Neighborhood Awarded Multi-Million Dollar Grant to Renovate and Reopen

August 12, 2021 4:30 pm
0

Bristol University Professor Under Antisemitism Probe Still Scheduled to Teach Next Year, Say Jewish Students

avatar by Dion J. Pierre

University of Bristol in the United Kingdom. Photo: StockVault

Jewish student groups have called on the University of Bristol to address two planned courses they said are scheduled to be taught during the coming semester by David Miller, a sociology professor facing an ongoing investigation for accusations of antisemitism.

A review of Miller’s conduct began in March, after university officials learned he had advocated the “end of Zionism” in a lecture and accused Jewish students of waging a campaign of censorship at Israel’s direction.

In a Thursday letter addressed to Professor Esther Dermot, Head of the Bristol School of Policy Studies, the Bristol Jewish Society said it had learned that Miller is currently scheduled to teach two modules in the coming academic year, including “Understanding Terrorism.”

“By allowing Miller to continue teaching, you have publicly and inadvertently made your own judgement on this case. Your inaction legitimizes his views and assumes his innocence in a very serious case of antisemitic conduct,” it said. “This assumption sends the message that academics are free to harass and target Jewish students without any consequences or repercussions for their actions.”

Related coverage

August 12, 2021 4:53 pm
0

Israeli Army Revamps Screening for Recruits to Make Better Matches, Factor in Resilience and Skills

The Israeli army is revamping the way it tests and screens soldiers for enlistment, embarking on a new path to...

Also signed by the head of the UK’s Union of Jewish Students, the letter argued that one of the courses Miller will teach this fall, “Harms of the Powerful,” contains material the Jewish community had specifically flagged for “containing offensive material.”

A spokesperson for the University of Bristol told The Algemeiner that the letter would be “responded to directly in due course,” and that while it could not comment on the status of the investigation, it recognized the “importance for all parties of completing our internal procedures as soon as is reasonably possible.”

“Our freedom of speech policy underlines the vital importance of the right of staff and students, as members of a free and democratic society, to speak openly without fear of censorship or limitation, provided that this right is exercised responsibly, within the law, and with respect for others who may have differing views,” the spokesperson said, reiterating a previous statement. “Alongside this policy, the University’s clear and consistently held position is that bullying, harassment, and discrimination are never acceptable.”

Thursday’s letter continued the UJS’s public campaign for an update on the university’s investigation. In July, the group wrote to Vice Chancellor Hugh Brady, arguing that “silence” is a “failure to provide basic duty of care to its Jewish students.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.