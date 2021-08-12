Friday, August 13th | 5 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Beinart Targets Israel’s Nuclear Weapons in Latest New York Times ‘Guest’ Essay

Israeli Army Revamps Screening for Recruits to Make Better Matches, Factor in Resilience and Skills

Israel Says It Downed Hezbollah Drone that Crossed From Lebanon

Human Rights Watch: Palestinian Terrorists in Gaza ‘Committed War Crimes’

Bristol University Professor Under Antisemitism Probe Still Scheduled to Teach Next Year, Say Jewish Students

Skepticism Greets UNRWA ‘Neutrality Training’ Proposal for Staff Pushing Antisemitism on Social Media

As Cyberattacks on Ships Surge, Israeli Threat Experts and Ex-Navy Officers Team Up to Make Seas Safer

Acclaimed and Controversial Israeli Sculptor Igael Tumarkin Dies at 87

Israeli, American Researchers Draw on Llama Biology for ‘Cocktail of Nanobodies’ to Fight COVID-19

Disused Synagogue in Historically Jewish LA Neighborhood Awarded Multi-Million Dollar Grant to Renovate and Reopen

August 12, 2021 4:44 pm
0

Israel Says It Downed Hezbollah Drone that Crossed From Lebanon

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A pickup truck with a rocket launcher is seen in Chouaya, Lebanon, August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Karamallah Daher

The Israeli military said on Thursday it downed a drone belonging to the Lebanese Hezbollah group that crossed into Israeli airspace from Lebanon.

In a brief statement, it said the incident occurred on Wednesday.

“Our troops monitored and successfully downed the drone,” the military said. “We will continue to operate in order to prevent any attempt to violate Israeli sovereignty.”

The statement gave no technical details about the drone, but Israeli media reports said it was unarmed and likely on a reconnaissance mission.

Related coverage

August 12, 2021 4:53 pm
0

Israeli Army Revamps Screening for Recruits to Make Better Matches, Factor in Resilience and Skills

The Israeli army is revamping the way it tests and screens soldiers for enlistment, embarking on a new path to...

Tensions flared along the Israeli-Lebanese border last week, with Hezbollah launching rocket attacks that drew Israeli air strikes and artillery fire.

But both sides targeted open ground, suggesting neither was interested in wider conflict. Israel and Hezbollah last fought a war in 2006.

Last week’s flareup coincided with wider regional tensions with Iran, which has denied US, Israeli and British allegations it was behind a July 29 attack on an Israeli-managed oil tanker in the Gulf in which two crew members, a Briton and a Romanian, were killed.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.