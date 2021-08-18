Iranian Official Claims in Bad Hebrew That Israel Will Suffer Same ‘Fate’ as US in Afghanistan

A top Iranian official was mocked on Twitter by an Israeli official on Wednesday after the Iranian posted a tweet in inept Hebrew that claimed Israel will suffer the same fate as the US in Afghanistan.

Ali Shamkhani, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, posted in Hebrew, “The end of every occupation is humiliating dismissals. The fate that befell the US in Vietnam, Afghanistan, and Iraq is also the inevitable fate of Israel.”

סופו של כל כיבוש הוא פיטורים משפילים. הגורל שפקד את ארצות הברית בווייטנאם, #אפגניסטן ועיראק הוא גם גורלה הבלתי נמנע של ישראל. — علی شمخانی (@alishamkhani_ir) August 18, 2021

The use of the term “humiliating dismissals” is bizarre, as the word piturim or “dismissals” usually refers to layoffs or being fired from a job.

Shamkhani made a similar post in English that used the phrase, further suggesting that he believed it to be correct Hebrew usage.

The end of any occupation is a humiliating dismissal. The fate that befell the United States in Vietnam, #Afghanistan and Iraq is also the inevitable fate of the occupying Zionist regime. — علی شمخانی (@alishamkhani_ir) August 18, 2021

Joshua L. Zarka, the Deputy Director General for Strategic Affairs at Israel’s Foreign Ministry, responded in Farsi, saying, “1. It’s preferable to learn correct Hebrew. 2. The end of any dictatorship that oppresses its own people is to disappear from the world.”