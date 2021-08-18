Wednesday, August 18th | 10 Elul 5781

August 18, 2021 1:05 pm
0

Iranian Official Claims in Bad Hebrew That Israel Will Suffer Same ‘Fate’ as US in Afghanistan

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) in Tehran, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

A top Iranian official was mocked on Twitter by an Israeli official on Wednesday after the Iranian posted a tweet in inept Hebrew that claimed Israel will suffer the same fate as the US in Afghanistan.

Ali Shamkhani, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, posted in Hebrew, “The end of every occupation is humiliating dismissals. The fate that befell the US in Vietnam, Afghanistan, and Iraq is also the inevitable fate of Israel.”

The use of the term “humiliating dismissals” is bizarre, as the word piturim or “dismissals” usually refers to layoffs or being fired from a job.

Shamkhani made a similar post in English that used the phrase, further suggesting that he believed it to be correct Hebrew usage.

Joshua L. Zarka, the Deputy Director General for Strategic Affairs at Israel’s Foreign Ministry, responded in Farsi, saying, “1. It’s preferable to learn correct Hebrew. 2. The end of any dictatorship that oppresses its own people is to disappear from the world.”

