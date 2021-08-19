Thursday, August 19th | 11 Elul 5781

August 19, 2021 10:11 am
France, Germany, UK Very Concerned About Iranian Uranium Enrichment

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building, housing IAEA headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria, May 24, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

France, Germany and Britain expressed grave concern on Thursday about a report that said Iran had accelerated its enrichment of uranium to near weapons grade, saying this was a serious violation of its commitments.

“Iran must halt activities in violation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) without delay,” said a joint statement from the foreign ministries of the three nations that was released in Germany.

“We urge Iran to return to the negotiations in Vienna as soon as possible with a view to bringing them to a swift, successful conclusion. We have repeatedly stressed that time is on no-one’s side,” they added.

The UN atomic energy watchdog, the IAEA, said in a report on Tuesday seen by Reuters that Iran had accelerated its enrichment of uranium.

