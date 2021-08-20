Report: IDF Gears Up for Palestinian ‘Day of Rage’ Along Gaza Border

JNS.org – Israel has begun reinforcing its military presence along the southern border, ahead of the “Day of Rage” planned for Saturday by Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip, Kan news reported on Thursday.

Hamas has threatened to renew violence against Israel, including border riots, unless it is granted access to Qatari funds in cash. Israel, backed by the Palestinian Authority, is demanding that the funds be sent via wire transfer, as a means to ensure that the funds are spent on rebuilding civilian infrastructure in Gaza rather than Hamas’ terrorist infrastructure.

Representatives of the various factions in Gaza told Qatar’s Arabi21 that the “Day of Rage” will be modeled after the “March of Return” protests that were staged weekly by Palestinians along the Gaza border from 2018 to 2020, and will include various activities aimed at exerting pressure on Israel, according to Kan.

Abu Mujahid, a spokesperson for the Palestinian Popular Resistance Committees, said that the time allotted to the [Egyptian] “mediators” to work out a deal between Israel and the factions in Gaza had ended, and that a new phase of “response to Israeli conduct” had begun, Kan reported.

