First US Army Iron Dome Battery Completes Live Fire Test in New Mexico

i24 News – The first US Army Iron Dome Battery has completed a live fire test at New Mexico’s White Sands test range, according a statement from the Israeli Defense Ministry.

The US acquired the missile defense technology from Israel with the Israel Missile Defense Organization and Iron Dome developers Rafael, IAI Elta and mPrest supporting the test.

The live fire test marked the first time that US soldiers intercepted live targets employing the Iron Dome system, according to the statement.

The US and Israel signed an agreement in 2019 for the procurement of two Iron Dome batteries. The first battery was delivered in September 2020 and the second delivery was completed in early 2021.

“The US Army Iron Dome System is designed to defend supported forces against a range of threats including cruise missiles, unmanned aircraft systems, rockets, artillery and mortar threats,” the statement said.

Israel defense technology company Rafael Advanced Systems is the main contractor, with Elta Systems, a subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries, developing the radar. The command and control system was developed by mPrest Systems.

The Israel Missile Defense Organization leads the development of Israel’s missile defense system, which includes Iron Dome, David’s Sling, Arrow-2 and Arrow-3.

“[Delivering] Iron Dome to the US Army once again demonstrates the close relations between the Israel Ministry of Defense and the US Department of Defense, the effectiveness of the system against various threats, and the excellent technological capabilities of Israeli industries,” Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said at the time of the second delivery.

“I am confident that the system will assist the US Army in protecting American troops from ballistic and airborne threats as well as from developing threats in the areas where US troops are deployed on various missions,” he added.