Monday, August 23rd | 15 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

UNC Violates Government Agreement by Promoting Antisemitism In Classroom

First US Army Iron Dome Battery Completes Live Fire Test in New Mexico

London Police Release Image of Suspect in Brutal Assault on Orthodox Jewish Man

AFP Implies Gaza Youth Injured By Israeli Missile, Even Though Seemingly Caused by Terrorist Rocket

A Stunning Holocaust Documentary — But Not for Reasons You Suspect

The Taliban and Al-Qaeda: What Next?

More Incendiary Balloon Launches From Gaza Into Israel as Tensions Escalate

France Says Time Needed Beyond Aug. 31 for Afghan Evacuations

Iran Resumes Fuel Exports to Afghanistan After Taliban Request, Union Says

Bahrain Celebrates First Bar Mitzvah in 16 Years

August 23, 2021 12:06 pm
0

First US Army Iron Dome Battery Completes Live Fire Test in New Mexico

avatar by i24 News

US Army Iron Dome Defense System Battery live fire test at the White Sands New Mexico test range. Photo: Ministry of Defense Spokesperson’s Office

i24 News – The first US Army Iron Dome Battery has completed a live fire test at New Mexico’s White Sands test range, according a statement from the Israeli Defense Ministry.

The US acquired the missile defense technology from Israel with the Israel Missile Defense Organization and Iron Dome developers Rafael, IAI Elta and mPrest supporting the test.

The live fire test marked the first time that US soldiers intercepted live targets employing the Iron Dome system, according to the statement.

The US and Israel signed an agreement in 2019 for the procurement of two Iron Dome batteries. The first battery was delivered in September 2020 and the second delivery was completed in early 2021.

Related coverage

August 23, 2021 11:10 am
0

More Incendiary Balloon Launches From Gaza Into Israel as Tensions Escalate

i24 News - Incendiary balloons were launched from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel overnight Sunday to Monday, Palestinian media...

“The US Army Iron Dome System is designed to defend supported forces against a range of threats including cruise missiles, unmanned aircraft systems, rockets, artillery and mortar threats,” the statement said.

Israel defense technology company Rafael Advanced Systems is the main contractor, with Elta Systems, a subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries, developing the radar. The command and control system was developed by mPrest Systems.

The Israel Missile Defense Organization leads the development of Israel’s missile defense system, which includes Iron Dome, David’s Sling, Arrow-2 and Arrow-3.

“[Delivering] Iron Dome to the US Army once again demonstrates the close relations between the Israel Ministry of Defense and the US Department of Defense, the effectiveness of the system against various threats, and the excellent technological capabilities of Israeli industries,” Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said at the time of the second delivery.

“I am confident that the system will assist the US Army in protecting American troops from ballistic and airborne threats as well as from developing threats in the areas where US troops are deployed on various missions,” he added.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.