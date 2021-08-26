Thursday, August 26th | 18 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Six Israeli Artists Create Exclusive Apple Playlists to Celebrate Rosh Hashanah

US Says Two Explosions Near Kabul Airport; Islamic State Suspected

Dutch Lawmaker Finally Confronts Anti-Jewish Violence From the Palestinian Authority

Iran’s New Cabinet Includes Two Fugitives Wanted in Connection With 1994 Bombing Atrocity at Buenos Aires Jewish Center

Jordan’s Positive Era Could Lead to Improved Ties With Israel

New York Man Sentenced to Three Years for ‘Hate-Fueled’ Death Threats Against Jewish Woman

Tehran Tests Joe Biden in Afghanistan and Beyond

Cyber Giant Palo Alto’s New Focus on Profitability Is Bad News for Israeli Startups

IDF Announces Loosened Restrictions on Gaza Strip

Israeli Telecom Firm Partner Bids to Buy Rival Xfone

August 26, 2021 11:52 am
0

New York Man Sentenced to Three Years for ‘Hate-Fueled’ Death Threats Against Jewish Woman

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

FBI agents. Photo: Wiki Commons.

The US Attorney’s Office, District of Connecticut, announced Wednesday that a New York man had been sentenced to three years in prison for making a series of violent antisemitic threats against a Jewish woman.

A Department of Justice statement said that Christopher Rascoll, 39, began his campaign of harassment in Nov. 2019, repeatedly threatening the Stratford, Connecticut resident via antisemitic text messages, voicemails and Facebook posts.

Among the messages was one sent on Hanukkah that said, “Suns about to go down. It would be a shame if your house were used to light the menorah. Or turned in a gas chamber.”

Another came on the first day of Passover, telling the woman not to be home on Easter because “I’m going to stick you in an oven. Or I’m going to shoot you. … I should send you to a concentration camp.”

Related coverage

August 26, 2021 12:07 pm
0

US Says Two Explosions Near Kabul Airport; Islamic State Suspected

There were at least two explosions near Kabul's airport amid a huge and chaotic evacuation effort from Afghanistan on Thursday,...

“The police are not going to help you. The courts are not going to help you. … I will kill you,” he wrote on the day of his arrest.

Rascoll was tracked down and arrested by the FBI on June 26, 2020. Following the arrest, he was found to have threatened several other people in a similar manner.

Rascoll pled guilty in April to the hate crime of interference with the right to fair housing, as well as to sending threatening communications.

Leonard C. Boyle, Acting United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, commented, “For seven months, this defendant’s hate-fueled threats made the victim in fear for her life, and she continues to suffer lingering effects of his vicious behavior.”

“In addition to protecting the victim, this sentence sends an appropriate message that these crimes cannot be tolerated and will result in a lengthy prison term,” he said.

David Sundberg, Special Agent in Charge of the New Haven Division of the FBI, said, “The courts have spoken very clearly:  Hate crimes will not be tolerated and the consequences will be significant.”

“We at the FBI, alongside our law enforcement partners, will continue to address threats based on race, religion, nationality, or gender in order to end crimes of hate in our communities,” he pledged.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.