Sunday, August 29th | 21 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Offers COVID-19 Booster to All Vaccinated People

Israel’s Entrée Capital Invests Around $15 Million in UAE Startups

Biden Aide Guarantees Safe Passage for Americans From Afghanistan

Veteran Afghan Strongmen to Form New Front for Negotiating With the Taliban

Israel Bombs Hamas Sites in Gaza Over Fire Balloons: IDF

Bennett Will Not Openly Oppose US Attempts to Rejoin Iran Deal: Report

Bennett on Biden Meeting: ‘We Accomplished All Our Goals’

Germany’s ‘Antisemitism Is the Socialism of Fools’ Enters a Third Century

Instead of Surrendering to Taliban, Biden Could Have Declared Victory

Israel and the Holy See

August 29, 2021 11:59 am
0

Israel Offers COVID-19 Booster to All Vaccinated People

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A health worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Appleton Village Pharmacy, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Widnes, Britain, January 14, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Israel on Sunday began offering a COVID-19 booster to children as young as 12, and its prime minister said a campaign that began a month ago among seniors has slowed a rise in severe illness caused by the Delta variant.

Announcing the decision, top Israeli health officials said the effectiveness of the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine waned six months after administration, making a booster necessary.

“The third dose brings us to the level of protection achieved by the second dose, when it was fresh,” said Sharon Alroy-Preis, head of public health at Israel’s Health Ministry.

“That means, people are 10 times more protected after the third vaccine dose,” she told a news conference, where the expanded booster drive was announced.

Related coverage

August 29, 2021 11:53 am
0

Israel’s Entrée Capital Invests Around $15 Million in UAE Startups

CTech - Entrée Capital, one of the most distinguished investment funds in Israel, has invested in four different startups in...

Those eligible for the third shot can receive it provided at least five months have passed since their second jab — a timeframe shorter than an eight-month interval in effect in the United States, which is considering cutting the waiting time.

Hoping to curb the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, Israel began administering the booster to its older population a month ago and has been gradually lowering the age of eligibility. It stood at 30 before Sunday’s announcement.

So far two million people out of a population of 9.3 million have received three doses.

“There are already results: the increase in severe morbidity has begun to slow,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement. “But we have to complete third doses for all of our citizens. I call on those aged 12 and up to go out and immediately take the third shot.”

Israel and other countries have pressed ahead with booster plans despite opposition from the World Health Organization, which said more of the world should be vaccinated with a first dose before people receive a third.

The United States has said it will offer booster doses to all Americans, citing data showing diminishing protection. Canada, France and Germany have also planned booster campaigns.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.