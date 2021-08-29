Sunday, August 29th | 21 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Architect of Ben & Jerry’s Israel Boycott Accused of ‘Self-Dealing’ by Legal Watchdog

Pilot Who Flew Out Afghan Refugees Says He Identifies With Them as Son of a Holocaust Survivor

Israel Offers COVID-19 Booster to All Vaccinated People

Israel’s Entrée Capital Invests Around $15 Million in UAE Startups

Biden Aide Guarantees Safe Passage for Americans From Afghanistan

Veteran Afghan Strongmen to Form New Front for Negotiating With the Taliban

Israel Bombs Hamas Sites in Gaza Over Fire Balloons: IDF

Bennett Will Not Openly Oppose US Attempts to Rejoin Iran Deal: Report

Bennett on Biden Meeting: ‘We Accomplished All Our Goals’

Instead of Surrendering to Taliban, Biden Could Have Declared Victory

August 29, 2021 12:54 pm
0

Pilot Who Flew Out Afghan Refugees Says He Identifies With Them as Son of a Holocaust Survivor

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Delta Airlines pilot Alexander Kahn. Photo: Twitter

A Delta Airlines pilot who flew refugees out of Afghanistan told CNN on Sunday that he could identify with his passengers because of his own father’s experience as a Holocaust survivor who immigrated to the US.

Speaking to the network’s “New Day” program, Alexander Kahn said, “I’m the son of an immigrant in the United States. My father was a Holocaust survivor.”

“He was liberated from Buchenwald concentration camp by Patton’s Third Army, and came to the United States not much different from the people that are coming to the United States now,” he said.

Like the Afghan refugees, Kahn said, his father “was coming with the clothes on his back, no family, no English skills, and had to start life over again. And luckily he was starting life over again in the land of opportunity.”

“I was able to put myself in their position and realize that they’re starting a new life,” he said of the refugees. “This is going to be a frightening experience for them, but it has the potential to be an excellent experience for them.”

“My father made it into the United States, learned English, put himself through school, became a doctor, and years later actually was back in West Germany as a physician for the US Army, where I became an army brat at the tail end of the Cold War,” Kahn recounted.

Were he to meet the refugees in the coming years, said Kahn, he would ask, “Have they been able to reach goals that they never dreamed possible?”

Kahn also revealed that the aircraft’s flight crew bought supplies for the refugees, including candy and balloons for the children — with their own funds — and refused to have their expenses refunded afterwards.

Watch the complete interview below:

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.