Monday, August 30th | 23 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Former US Ambassador to Israel Appointed Jewish State’s Interlocutor on Iran

‘Letters to God’ Bound for Western Wall Tripled During Coronavirus Pandemic

Despite Antisemitic Syllabus, UNC Won’t Back Down on Anti-Israel Instructor

Survey: Nearly All Jewish Students and Alumni Cite Campus Antisemitism as a ‘Problem,’ With Half Saying It’s ‘Getting Worse’

UK Labour Party Councillor Who Referred to ‘Jew Process’ Facing Expulsion

Dutch Jews Protest ‘Disgusting’ Sale of Nazi-Era ‘Jews’ Star’ at Military Memorabilia Fair

Israel Says It Will Loan Palestinians $150 Million After Highest-Level Talks in Years

‘All Israel Prayed For Him’: Soldier Shot at Gaza Border Dies From Injuries After Nine-Day Battle

Suspect in Five London Antisemitic Attacks Believed to Be From Yorkshire With ‘Northern Accent’

COVID-19 Conspiracy Theories Behind ‘Skyrocketing’ Antisemitism in Austria, Says Jewish Community Head

August 30, 2021 2:22 pm
0

Israel Says It Will Loan Palestinians $150 Million After Highest-Level Talks in Years

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israel’s Minister of Defense Benny Gantz arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, June 27, 2021. Maya Alleruzzo/Pool via REUTERS

Israel will lend the cash-strapped Palestinian Authority more than $150 million after the sides held their highest-level meeting in years, Israeli officials said on Monday, while playing down prospects of any major diplomatic breakthrough.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who has overall responsibility for the West Bank, travelled to the Palestinian self-rule area of the territory for previously undisclosed talks on Sunday with President Mahmoud Abbas.

A source close to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the premier had approved the Gantz-Abbas meeting and deemed it a “routine” matter. “There is no diplomatic process with the Palestinians, nor will there be one,” the source told Reuters.

US-sponsored talks on founding a Palestinian state stalled in 2014. The Gantz-Abbas meeting took place as Bennett, a nationalist who opposes Palestinian statehood, returned from his first talks with US President Joe Biden in Washington.

Related coverage

August 30, 2021 8:29 am
0

Bennett Moves to Play Down Defense Chief’s Talks With Abbas

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett sought on Monday to play down any notion of a move towards renewed peace negotiations...

PA official Hussein Al Sheikh said the talks with Gantz included “all aspects” of Palestinian-Israeli relations.

Abbas coordinates West Bank security with Israel. Both sides are wary of Hamas Islamists who seized the Gaza Strip, another Palestinian territory, from Abbas in 2007.

But Israel chafes at stipends the PA pays to militants jailed or killed in attacks on Israelis. In a protest measure, the Bennett government last month withheld $180 million from 2020 tax revenues it collected on behalf of the PA. A Gantz spokeswoman said that policy was unchanged.

The $155 million loan was meant to help “with vital PA functions” and would be repaid in 2022 out of future tax revenues collected by Israel, the spokeswoman said.

A White House statement said Biden, during his talks with Bennett on Friday, reiterated his support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and “underscored the importance of steps to improve the lives of Palestinians.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.