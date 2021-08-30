Monday, August 30th | 22 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

UK Labour Party Councillor Who Referred to ‘Jew Process’ Facing Expulsion

Dutch Jews Protest ‘Disgusting’ Sale of Nazi-Era ‘Jews’ Star’ at Military Memorabilia Fair

Israel Says It Will Loan Palestinians $150 Million After Highest-Level Talks in Years

‘All Israel Prayed For Him’: Soldier Shot at Gaza Border Dies From Injuries After Nine-Day Battle

Suspect in Five London Antisemitic Attacks Believed to Be From Yorkshire With ‘Northern Accent’

COVID-19 Conspiracy Theories Behind ‘Skyrocketing’ Antisemitism in Austria, Says Jewish Community Head

A Message to Incoming Jewish College Students

Israel’s Troubled Relationship with the Holy See

From the Second Lebanon War to Regional War

Rescuing Biden From Afghanistan

August 30, 2021 3:29 pm
0

UK Labour Party Councillor Who Referred to ‘Jew Process’ Facing Expulsion

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

British-Jewish students protest a visit to Bristol by Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photo: Twitter screenshot

In another development in the UK Labour party leadership’s current struggle to purge antisemitism from the party, a Labour councillor who made antisemitic statements is facing possible expulsion.

Jo Bird was warned she might be expelled from the party due to her membership in the far-left group Labour Against the Witchhunt, which is working to prevent antisemitic members from being expelled.

The group is mostly composed of supporters of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, under whose tenure, many claimed, the party became institutionally antisemitic.

Corbyn resigned as leader after Labour’s crushing defeat in the 2019 elections and was replaced by Keir Starmer, who has made cleansing the party of antisemitism a top priority.

Jewish News reported Sunday that Bird has called the anti-antisemitism process in Labour a “Jew process” and warned a focus on prejudice against Jews could harm other groups.

“One thing that worries me is the privileging of racism against Jews as more worthy of resources than other forms of discrimination such as against black people, Muslim people and people who have crossed borders to this country,” she said.

She has also appeared to compare herself and similar activists to the victims of the Holocaust, rewriting a famous poem about Nazi persecution to say, “They came for the anti-zionists, and I stood up because I was not a target, I stood up in solidarity. And then they came for the socialists but they couldn’t get us because we were having a party, the Labour Party.”

Bird refers to herself on Twitter as a “Jewess” and has said her grandfather “never knew his cousins because they perished in the Holocaust.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.