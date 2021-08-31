Tuesday, August 31st | 23 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Thousands Attend Funeral of Slain Israel Border Police Officer

First-Ever Bahraini Ambassador to Israel Announces Arrival in Hebrew

EU Removes Israel, US From COVID-19 Safe-Travel List

Old Yemenite Synagogue in Kfar HaShiloach Hosts Special Selichot Event

Rashida Tlaib Draws Backlash Over Pressure on Israel to Release Body of Slain Terrorist

Tehran Plans New Round of Talks With Saudi Arabia: Iran Envoy

Former US Ambassador to Israel Appointed Jewish State’s Interlocutor on Iran

‘Letters to God’ Bound for Western Wall Tripled During Coronavirus Pandemic

Despite Antisemitic Syllabus, UNC Won’t Back Down on Anti-Israel Instructor

Survey: Nearly All Jewish Students and Alumni Cite Campus Antisemitism as a ‘Problem,’ With Half Saying It’s ‘Getting Worse’

August 31, 2021 9:15 am
0

EU Removes Israel, US From COVID-19 Safe-Travel List

avatar by JNS.org

El Al planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben-Gurion International airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel, March 10, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

JNS.org – The European Union on Monday removed Israel, the United States and four other countries from its COVID-19 safe-travel list, meaning that travelers from those countries could now face increased restrictions.

Removal from the list is a non-binding recommendation, however, and the EU’s 27 member nations can decide individually whether to follow it. Tourists should therefore “expect a mishmash of travel rules across the continent,” AP reported.

The other countries that have been taken off the list due to spiking coronavirus infection rates are Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro and North Macedonia.

On June 30, 2020, the European Council adopted a recommendation on the gradual lifting of the temporary restrictions on non-essential travel into the European Union. The list is reviewed and updated regularly.

Seventeen countries remain on the safe list, including Japan, Canada and New Zealand, in addition to China, which is listed on condition of reciprocity.

Most non-EU visitors who are fully vaccinated are still allowed in by the bloc, though various restrictions can apply depending on the country, including quarantines and testing, according to Reuters.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.