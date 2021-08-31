Tuesday, August 31st | 23 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Space Agency Selects Ramon.Space’s Computing Payload for Upcoming Mission

Israel: New Daily Infections of Covid Spike to Almost 11,000 in 24 Hours

Eight Wounded in Houthi Drone Strikes on Saudi Abha Airport

Thousands Attend Funeral of Slain Israel Border Police Officer

First-Ever Bahraini Ambassador to Israel Announces Arrival in Hebrew

EU Removes Israel, US From COVID-19 Safe-Travel List

Old Yemenite Synagogue in Kfar HaShiloach Hosts Special Selichot Event

Rashida Tlaib Draws Backlash Over Pressure on Israel to Release Body of Slain Terrorist

Tehran Plans New Round of Talks With Saudi Arabia: Iran Envoy

Former US Ambassador to Israel Appointed Jewish State’s Interlocutor on Iran

August 31, 2021 9:21 am
0

Thousands Attend Funeral of Slain Israel Border Police Officer

avatar by JNS.org

Border Police officer Barel Hadaria Shmueli, shot on the Gaza border, who died on August 30, 2021. Photo: Israel Border Police

JNS.org – Thousands attended the funeral of Israel Border Police Sgt. Bar-El Hadaria Shmueli at the Kiryat Shaul military cemetery in Tel Aviv on Monday evening.

Shmueli, 21, a sniper in the undercover unit of the Border Police’s Southern District,  succumbed earlier that day to wounds he sustained during riots along the Gaza border on Aug. 21., when he was shot in the head by a Palestinian rioter at point-blank range.

“We gather as one whole family, with heavy grief and a shared partnership that envelops us all with Bar-El’s passing,” Israel Police Commissioner Maj. Gen. Yaakov Shabtai said in his eulogy.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said, “I was deeply saddened to receive the bitter news about the death of … Shmueli, who fell defending Israel’s security. [He] was a fighter in life and death. He fought for his life until the last moment, as all Israel prayed for him.”

Related coverage

August 31, 2021 9:56 am
0

Israel Space Agency Selects Ramon.Space’s Computing Payload for Upcoming Mission

CTech - Ramon.Space, a leader in space computing systems, announced on Tuesday that it had been selected by the Israel...

President Isaac Herzog also issued condolences.

“Over the past week, I have been in continuous contact with [Bar-El’s] mother, Nitza, and together with the whole nation of Israel, we prayed for his recovery. My wife, Michal, and I embrace his family and share in their deep grief over the passing of such a beloved, dear son. May his memory be a blessing.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.